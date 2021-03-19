Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Raised by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,681,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.99. 16,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.41. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $250.02. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.