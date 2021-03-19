Substratum Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 70.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $49,145.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded 147.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.00628916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024617 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.