Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $2.98 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 77.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $97,062.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 192% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00052905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.76 or 0.00652770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00035740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024664 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

