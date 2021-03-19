Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SUOPY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Citigroup raised Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

SUOPY opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. Sumco has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Sumco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

