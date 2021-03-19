Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Summit Materials worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SUM opened at $27.52 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

