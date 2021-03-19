Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Sells $446,829.39 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 22,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $446,829.39.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $446,385.27.

SUMO stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. 4,191,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,942. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.78.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

