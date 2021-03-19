Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Sun Communities worth $32,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI stock opened at $151.10 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $157.70. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.48.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.