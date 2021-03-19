Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Holdings Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,511 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. FMR LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735,500 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,532 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,358,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,733,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 990,095 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.