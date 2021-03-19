Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$28.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$28.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.98.

SU stock traded up C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$27.59. 10,900,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,993,309. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.01 billion and a PE ratio of -9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

