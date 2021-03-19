Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$28.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$28.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.98.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock traded up C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$27.59. 10,900,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,993,309. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.01 billion and a PE ratio of -9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.