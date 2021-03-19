Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$28.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.98.

Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.47 on Friday, reaching C$27.65. 19,446,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,020,628. The company has a market cap of C$42.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$29.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

