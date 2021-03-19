SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 7.9%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.77. 48,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,257,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STKL shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.85 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 19.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

