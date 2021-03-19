SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Trading Up 7.8%

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.74 and last traded at C$19.70. 363,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 240,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06.

About SunOpta (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.