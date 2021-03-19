Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Gap Up to $8.15

Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.91. Super League Gaming shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 25,860 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGG. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group started coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Super League Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.