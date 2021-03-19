Super Zero Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $2.03 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.77 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.94 or 0.03094105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020988 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,735,496 coins and its circulating supply is 311,100,684 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

