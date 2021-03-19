Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.14 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.79 or 0.03134527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021243 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,717,011 coins and its circulating supply is 311,155,055 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

