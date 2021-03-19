SuperFarm Price Hits $2.89 (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 73.2% against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $290.82 million and $36.73 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00004915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.82 or 0.00191708 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026438 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

