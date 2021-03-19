Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

