Susan Watts Acquires 335 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Director Susan Watts purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $24,957.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $290,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HCI stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.01. 99,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $629.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,149,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in HCI Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HCI Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 639.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

