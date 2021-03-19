sUSD Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $143.94 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00052369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00649279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024575 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.