sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $143.58 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00626375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00033764 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.