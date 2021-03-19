Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $23.93 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market cap of $923.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.