Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Up to $23.93

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.93, but opened at $24.95. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 32,093 shares.

STRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

The stock has a market cap of $953.52 million, a P/E ratio of -272.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

