SVB Leerink Boosts Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target to $7.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

IPHA opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.