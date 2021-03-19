SVB Leerink Weighs in on Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Organogenesis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

