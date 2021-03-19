Swap (XWP) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $518,206.28 and $1,019.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00452819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.15 or 0.00669990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,731,863 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

