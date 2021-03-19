Swipe Market Capitalization Tops $343.18 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $343.18 million and $588.77 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00006659 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00051440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00631678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069095 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024291 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00034663 BTC.

Swipe Profile

SXP is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

