Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.53 Million

Analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report sales of $129.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.80 million and the highest is $132.30 million. Switch reported sales of $128.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $546.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.10 million to $551.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $614.58 million, with estimates ranging from $580.60 million to $635.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,092. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 25.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,592 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Switch by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Switch by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,751 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Switch by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 952,235 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Switch by 171.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 620,028 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWCH opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Switch has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.