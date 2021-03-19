Switch Reaches Market Capitalization of $451,940.33 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Switch has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Switch has a market capitalization of $451,940.33 and $120,474.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switch token can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00080894 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002776 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Switch

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

