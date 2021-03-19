SWYFT Hits Market Cap of $31,235.43 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. SWYFT has a total market cap of $31,235.43 and $6,534.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00627162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00069083 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024360 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00033693 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

