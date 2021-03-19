Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Gap Down to $44.16

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.16, but opened at $42.53. Sykes Enterprises shares last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 3,477 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYKE. Barrington Research increased their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 756,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 39,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.