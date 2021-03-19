Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

CVE:SYZ remained flat at $C$15.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,427. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.20 million and a PE ratio of 36.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.15. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$6.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sylogist will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

