Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $122.09

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.09 and traded as low as $119.79. Symrise shares last traded at $120.50, with a volume of 919 shares.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.16.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

