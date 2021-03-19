Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Posts Earnings Results

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Synacor had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%.

Shares of Synacor stock remained flat at $$2.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,949. The firm has a market cap of $86.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Synacor has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Synacor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

