SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $148,238.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $16.23 million and $148,238.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.00388197 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005139 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.33 or 0.04769446 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 136,510,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,859,381 tokens. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.