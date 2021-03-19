Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Purchases £225,525 in Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

LON SYNT traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Friday, reaching GBX 451.60 ($5.90). 1,689,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,169. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 657.43. Synthomer plc has a 12 month low of GBX 186.50 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 510.10 ($6.66). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 456.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 408.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Synthomer alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Synthomer’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 382 ($4.99).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.