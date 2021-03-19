TaaS (TAAS) Market Cap Hits $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00630289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024351 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00034650 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

