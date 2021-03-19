Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Gap Down to $48.04

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.04, but opened at $44.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 93 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $107,265.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,012 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,806 shares of company stock worth $4,996,792 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4,332.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.