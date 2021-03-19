Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce $41.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.49 million to $41.70 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $43.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $219.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.64 million to $220.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $267.43 million, with estimates ranging from $262.32 million to $274.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 567.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCMD opened at $50.40 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

