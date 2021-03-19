Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.56 Million

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce $41.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.49 million to $41.70 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $43.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $219.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.64 million to $220.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $267.43 million, with estimates ranging from $262.32 million to $274.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 567.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCMD opened at $50.40 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.