Tael 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $10.00, $5.22, $119.16 and $45.75.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.59 or 0.00633639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069335 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024298 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00034392 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $34.91, $5.22, $6.32, $45.75, $7.20, $24.72, $10.00, $18.11, $13.96, $119.16 and $62.56. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.