TagCoin (TAG) Market Cap Reaches $153,594.30

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded down 54.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. TagCoin has a market cap of $153,594.30 and approximately $477.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TagCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TagCoin has traded down 38.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,227.15 or 1.00023529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00079087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 112% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003090 BTC.

TagCoin Profile

TagCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

Buying and Selling TagCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

