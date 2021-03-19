Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $79,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 149,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE:TAK opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

