Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shares Gap Up to $30.06

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.06, but opened at $39.72. Takung Art shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 129,584 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $365.18 million, a P/E ratio of -150.10 and a beta of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Takung Art at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

