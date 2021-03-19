Tap Hits Market Capitalization of $9.46 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Tap has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and $530,530.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00655239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024571 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

