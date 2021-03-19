Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $60,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $12,490,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Target by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,367,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Target by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Target by 2,553.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,787 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $179.61 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.