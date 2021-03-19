Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.89. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 4,089,649 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGB. Scotiabank raised Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

The company has a market cap of $492.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,720,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 146,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

