Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $22.54

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $23.78. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 1,255 shares changing hands.

TSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.