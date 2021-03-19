TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $70.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

TRP stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,566,000 after acquiring an additional 458,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,053,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TC Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,306,000 after acquiring an additional 354,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TC Energy by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,607,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,527 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

