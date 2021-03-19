TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 10,143.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.84% of TC PipeLines worth $38,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TC PipeLines by 236.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TC PipeLines by 46.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TC PipeLines by 144.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

TCP stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. TC PipeLines, LP has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 71.68%. Equities analysts expect that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

