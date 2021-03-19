TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 496,950 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $24,384,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,764,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $21,312,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $787.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

