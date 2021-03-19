TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Plans $0.08 Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
NYSE:TSI opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $5.97.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
