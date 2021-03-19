TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Plans $0.08 Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:TSI opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

